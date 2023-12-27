Insider Blog: Wet weather impacting the Northeast

The low pressure system which brought over a foot of snow to areas to some areas of the northern plains. will continue to move off to the east.

A mix of the large low and some high pressure near Florida is helping to funnel moisture toward a coastal low currently off of North Carolina. This system is moving north and will impact the Northeast as early as today.

Areas between Philadelphia and Long Island could potentially see up to 2 inches of rain. This isn't the most rain ever, but it is enough to prompt flood watches in much of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. There is also the potential to see some flooding around New York City.