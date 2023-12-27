Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider Blog

Insider Blog: Wet weather impacting the Northeast

Spencer Blum
By
Published 4:35 PM

The low pressure system which brought over a foot of snow to areas to some areas of the northern plains. will continue to move off to the east.

A mix of the large low and some high pressure near Florida is helping to funnel moisture toward a coastal low currently off of North Carolina. This system is moving north and will impact the Northeast as early as today.

Areas between Philadelphia and Long Island could potentially see up to 2 inches of rain. This isn't the most rain ever, but it is enough to prompt flood watches in much of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. There is also the potential to see some flooding around New York City.

Article Topic Follows: First Alert Weather Insider Blog

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content