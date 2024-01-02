Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider Blog

Weather Recap: December 2023

Spencer Blum
By
Published 12:44 PM

December 2023 was overall quite comfortable. However, it was notably warmer than average. Many days had temperatures very close to average but were nonetheless warmer. The warmest temperature of the month was December 5th with a high temperature of 84°F. The coldest temperature of the month was 44°F and occurred on December 12th. Five days had below-average temperatures. Two days had temperatures which matched the average and twenty-four days had warmer than average temperatures.

Based on data for Palm Springs, CA

December 2023 was significantly warmer than average when looking at the average high temperatures for the month. The average high temperature was 73.1°F This compares to an average of 68.8°F. This was the second warmest December so far this century, second only to 2017.

Based on data for Palm Springs, CA

In terms of precipitation, December 2023 was certainly on the drier side. We received a total of 0.17 inches of rain. On average, Palm Springs sees 0.68 inches of rain in December. That means we got more than half an inch less rain than usual.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

