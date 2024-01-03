Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider Blog

Insider Blog: The Quadrantid meteor shower

Spencer Blum
By
Published 4:31 PM

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak on January 4th. This is a unique shower in many respects. Firstly, this meteor shower is caused by an asteroid instead of the usual comet. It's also known for having a short viewing window. While active from late December through mid January, the peak observing time only occurs for a few hours tomorrow night.

The Quadrantids are also known for producing large, bright fireballs in the sky. This is because the debris fragments are larger than average and thus burn hotter and brighter as they pass through Earth's atmosphere.

Article Topic Follows: First Alert Weather Insider Blog

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content