Insider Blog: The Quadrantid meteor shower

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak on January 4th. This is a unique shower in many respects. Firstly, this meteor shower is caused by an asteroid instead of the usual comet. It's also known for having a short viewing window. While active from late December through mid January, the peak observing time only occurs for a few hours tomorrow night.

The Quadrantids are also known for producing large, bright fireballs in the sky. This is because the debris fragments are larger than average and thus burn hotter and brighter as they pass through Earth's atmosphere.