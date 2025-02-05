Weather Insider: Superbowl warming

This Sunday millions of people will come together all over the country to watch the Super Bowl. Whether you watch for the game or the commercials, it's one of the biggest weekends of the year. This year, the big game heads down to the Big Easy for a rematch between Kansas City and Philadelphia.

There isn't much in common between the three cities... with the exception of multiple degrees of warming over the course of the regular season since the 1970s. According to Climate Central, Kansan City, and Philadelphia have warmed by 2.2 and 3.1 degrees respectively.

Every city in the US with an NFL team has experienced some form of warming during the regular season since the 1970s. Combined, they warmed by an average of 2.8°F. However, Los Angeles was the only city which has experienced less than a degree of warming since the 70s.

Here at home, conditions will be great for a get-together with friends and family. We can expect highs in the mid-70s with sunny skies.