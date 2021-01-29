Winter storm leaves the Southland just in time for the weekend

Local Forecast

Impressive rainfall totals recorded through the San Gorgonio Pass. Beaumont recorded over one inch in the last 24 hours! Numbers aren't as notable across the low desert but still nice to add to the total for the year.

Check back later tonight for a look at how Palm Springs' rainfall compares to the monthly average!

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Inland Empire and mountains but is scheduled to expire at 4:00 p.m.

Got snow? Our mountains do! Double digit numbers being reported in the San Bernardino Mountains. Fewer reports have arrived from Riverside County mountains but Idyllwild had reported 6" as of 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Totals will be updated through the evening as more reports come in.

The weekend is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures for Saturday. More clouds are expected to move in Sunday afternoon and linger into the start of next week.

