First Alert Weather Alert Day: Wind strengthens into Thursday

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for gusty winds across the desert. The strength of the forecasted wind speeds would be enough to reduce visibility and make driving difficult.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 4:00 a.m Thursday. Riverside County mountains could receive gusts near 60 MPH.

A breezy west wind has been with the desert tonight with 30+ MPH gusts recorded in the wind-prone locations of the low desert. The strongest winds around the valley are expected Thursday evening into the night. Gusts could exceed 50 MPH for some communities.

Heading into the weekend, the winds will calm down. Thursday will be the coolest day, followed by a nice warming trend through early next week.

