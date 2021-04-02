First Alert Weather Alert Day issued for Easter weekend heat

Local Forecast

We are already feeling the heat across the Coachella Valley this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend offering the first opportunity to hit 100° this year.

Temperatures will be slow-to-cool through the evening, nearing the mid-80s around 9:00 p.m. A northwest breeze 10-15 MPH will be present with low humidity and clear skies.

A ridge of high pressure over the west is keeping temperatures warmer than normal for this time of year. Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days ahead. While Palm Springs looks to hit 100° on Easter Sunday, other valley cities will reach that mark on Saturday.

Limit the amount of time spent outdoors, especially doing strenuous activity, to reduce the risk of heat illnesses.

Have you downloaded the KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!