First Alert Weather Alert Day: Gusty west winds peak Wednesday

Local Forecast

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as gusts are likely to exceed 40 MPH on the Coachella Valley floor at times.

Wind speeds will strengthen Tuesday night with gusts near 30 MPH expected on the valley floor. Gusts closer to 40 MPH are forecast for Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team has issued this First Alert Weather Alert day in anticipation of the strengthening winds that could impact your day.

A Wind Advisory has now been issued for the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the northern Coachella Valley because of the strong winds. Gusts through the pass could exceed 50 MPH. This advisory remains in effect until Wednesday night.

Looking ahead at temperatures the next few days, we'll cool through the middle of the week with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A warming into the 90s takes place by the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!