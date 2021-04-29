The heat is on for the end of April

Local Forecast

What a warm-up -- from the 70s to the 100s in just two days! An average high for the date in Palm Springs is 88° yet the airport had a reading of 100° at 3:30 p.m.

A strong ridge of high pressure is continuing to build over the Western United States. This weather pattern will keep temperatures in a warming trend through Friday.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the heat closely. It's possible to see multiple records tied and beaten on Friday.

A trough of low pressure will move in Saturday bringing cloud cover and the beginning of a cooldown. Onshore flow will strengthen creating breezy conditions Saturday and gusts near 35 MPH on Sunday.

