First Alert Weather Alert Day: Saturday-Sunday for strong west winds

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Saturday evening through Sunday night as strong west winds are expected to be impactful to your weekend.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 2:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Gusts could reach up to 60 MPH for the highlighted areas in the desert and mountains.

Strong west winds will begin Saturday afternoon but speeds are expected to only strengthen through the night into Sunday. Remember to secure any lightweight items you have outdoors, like patio umbrellas and potted plants.

