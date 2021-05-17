More wind expected this week
Unfortunately, we're not getting rid of the wind this week. Sustained winds near 20 MPH are expected through the evening hours as temperatures slowly cooling near 80° by 9:00 p.m. This will bring wind gusts 35-40 MPH in the wind-prone spots around the desert (Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, etc).
Looking ahead to Tuesday evening, gusts 30-35 MPH are likely in the Coachella Valley.
Wind speeds will continue to strengthen through mid-week as a low pressure system moves into Southern California. Gusts on Wednesday evening currently look to reach 40+ MPH in the low desert.
Due to the forecast of strong winds and low relative humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the High Desert, including Morongo Valley and Yucca Valley.
