First Alert Weather Alert Day issued Wednesday-Friday

Local Forecast

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday through Friday as temperatures climb to 105-110° through the week. This will be the hottest stretch of days the desert has felt so far this year.

A ridge of high pressure is in place over the west coast and will remain through the week. This will boost our desert temperatures to 5-10° above average into the weekend ahead.

Some additional clouds will join on Wednesday but temperatures will still climb near 108°. We're not discussing record heat in the Coachella Valley but we are tracking dangerously hot temperatures for the first week of June.

For the first time in 2021, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley. The warning goes into effect at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday for temperatures 105°-110° each afternoon through Friday. Temperatures will only cool into the upper 70s for morning lows. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to keep you and your family safe.

