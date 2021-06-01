Start of June brings seasonably warm temperatures

Local Forecast

Mostly sunny skies will follow us into the evening hours. Sunset is at 7:52 p.m. Temperatures will cool into the mid-90s around 9:00 p.m. with a light northwest breeze near 10 MPH.

A ridge of high pressure is in place over the west coast and will remain through the week. This will boost our desert temperatures to 5-10° above average into the weekend ahead.

Some additional clouds will join on Wednesday but temperatures will still climb near 108°. Thankfully, record heat is not something we have to discuss on this first week of June.

In the Eastern Pacific, Blanca remains a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 60 MPH. Blanca is not expected to strengthen anymore but slow down its speed as it turns westward over the next few days.

