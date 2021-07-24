Monsoonal moisture remains for the weekend with increasing rain chances

Local Forecast

Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 109°. This is right at the average for this time of year. Temperatures will be on the decline this weekend and into early next week.

There will still be daytime heating but there will also be more cloud cover. Moisture is filtering in from the east. There are a few chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday, though most anticipated activity is expected to remain to the east of the Coachella Valley. High deserts have the greatest chance to see some activity Saturday. By Sunday night, more moisture will allow for more rain chances.

Moisture and cloud cover Sunday into Monday will be in place. Temperatures will also be cooler. By Monday, some locations are expected to drop below the triple digit mark. Thunderstorm chances will be dependent on how much daytime heating takes place. The greatest chance for some rainfall will be late Sunday into Monday morning. Monday afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible.

As far as how much rainfall, the mountains are expected to see more and there could be periods of brief heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. The desert rainfall amounts will vary and we will closely monitor the potential to issue a First Alert Weather Alert Day if we continue to see rain amounts exceeding 0.10". Any rainfall that we expect to impact you, we will keep you safe and alert.

For the rest of the workweek, after Monday, conditions are expected to be drier and a touch warmer.

