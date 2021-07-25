First Alert Weather Alert Day as flash flooding strikes the valley

Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day through this evening at 8 p.m. due to the potential for more storms. Flash Flood Warnings encompassed the Valley early this morning due to heavy rains from those morning storms.

A Flash Flood Warning is still up for the area surrounding Box Canyon, near Mecca, as heavy rains caused severe runoff and damage to the road there. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. throughout the region as instability can lead to more storms through the day.

Futurecast data suggests more storms possible for this afternoon.

Rainfall totals were impressive this morning, as torrential rains pelted the Valley from 3:45 a.m. through the early morning hours.

The Flash Flood Warning should expire this evening, and highs begin to warm up by tomorrow as the atmosphere dries out. Today, mid-nineties, but back closer to normal (109) through the weekend, with a chance of showers and storms returning to the forecast by late-week.

