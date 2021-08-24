Air quality reaches ‘Unhealthy’ levels in Riverside County

Local Forecast

Air quality has reached 'Unhealthy' for the mountains and parts of the Coachella Valley due to wildfire smoke. Palm Springs had an air quality index level of 162. View the current map here. Limit the amount of time spent outdoors as breathing fine particulates can lead to respiratory health effects.

The HRRR wildfire smoke forecast indicates an increase in smoke density over San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains and deserts through the night and into Wednesday.

South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended the Special Air Quality Advisory for the Coachella Valley and surrounding mountains. "To help keep indoor air clean during periods of poor air quality, close all windows and doors and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole-house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air."

The Watch is now an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley beginning Wednesday morning. High temperatures around the low desert are expected to range from 110-115° through Friday.

