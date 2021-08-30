First Alert Weather Alert issued for threat of flash flooding

Local Forecast

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, & Twentynine Palms until 6:00 p.m.

Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes, and roads should be taken seriously. Turn around; don't drown.

The First Alert team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday as thunderstorms with possible rainfall rates of 1-2" may lead to flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains and deserts. For Riverside county mountains and low desert (Coachella Valley), the watch is in effect from 11:00 a.m. Tuesday through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. For the High Desert, the watch is scheduled to remain in effect until 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional moisture will be available in Southern California on Tuesday which increases the chance for storms across the area. Peak activity looks to take place in the afternoon and evening hours.

