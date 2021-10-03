First Alert Weather Alert issued for Monday night – Tuesday morning

Local Forecast

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning for widespread rain across the mountains and deserts.

Showers look to begin to encroach on the Southland late Monday afternoon. The bulk of the precipitation will hold off until the overnight hours of Monday/Tuesday.

The latest rainfall estimates range from 0.1-0.3". Not a lot of accumulation for most places but it doesn't take a lot of rain to have an impact on our day-to-day desert lives.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!