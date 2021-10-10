First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds Monday

Local Forecast

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Monday. Wind gusts, greater than 40 MPH, are expected through the afternoon and evening hours for Riverside County mountains and desert.

The potential impacts include blowing sand/dust that could reduce visibility on roadways, downed tree limbs, and possible power outage.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect for Riverside County mountains and the High Desert at 11:00 a.m. Monday. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 60 MPH.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass at 1:00 p.m. for gusts up to 55-60 MPH.

The strengthening winds are a result of a trough of low pressure that is moving in from the north.

This cold trough will also bring a notable cooldown to the desert. High temperatures will top out in the 80s on Monday with even cooler air arriving Tuesday.

