First Alert Weather Alert issued for strong Santa Ana winds

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the Inland Empire, San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass from 3:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 p.m. Saturday for gusts up to 60 MPH.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the High Desert, including I-10, from 4:00 p.m. Friday through 4:00 p.m.Saturday for gusts up to 45 MPH.



Downed trees and powerlines are possible with the potential for power outages. Travel will be difficult to and from the Coachella Valley during this time.

Here's a glance ahead at likely wind gusts Friday evening:

A similar setup Saturday morning with a strong emphasis on the Little San Bernardinos and mountain passes.

