BIG changes for the end of the week

We've stepped away from record heat this afternoon but high temperatures have still climbed more than 10° above average. Clouds are beginning to move into the picture this afternoon and will continue to increase through the night.

An incoming low-pressure system will be bringing BIG changes to the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities for the end of the workweek. These changes include wind, rain, mountain snow, and a drastic drop in temperatures.

WIND

A Wind Advisory begins at noon on Thursday for the local mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside County.

The mountains are where wind gusts will be the strongest, but the San Gorgonio Pass could feel gusts near 50 MPH. The low desert will feel gusts more in the 25-30 MPH range.

PRECIPITATION

As the cold air moves into Southern California, the rain will turn to snow for elevations above 4,000'. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Thursday night through Sunday morning. This means "there is potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel".

Rain will move through the Southland from west to east late Thursday night but doesn't look to impact the Coachella Valley until Friday morning.

More than 1" of rain is possible for communities through the pass, lesser amounts in the desert. The western Coachella Valley is currently projecting more than a quarter of an inch, and less than a tenth of an inch in the east valley.

