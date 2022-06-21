First Alert Weather Alert: Monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Wednesday, June 22. Monsoonal moisture will be moving into Southern California bringing the chance for thunderstorms for the first time this season.

Dew point temperatures on Tuesday have been in the 20s. Those numbers will rise into the 50s on Wednesday creating a humid environment as you head out the door.

With the extra moisture in place, light and scattered showers are possible in the early morning hours, mainly over the High Desert. Thunderstorm chances increase with the afternoon heat. Storms are likely to develop over local mountains and could then move into the Coachella Valley. Rainfall amounts would be very limited, except directly under a thunderstorm.

While it will be a humid couple of days, the threat of dry thunderstorms exists. This is a concern as lightning strikes could lead to wildfires. Moisture in the atmosphere will linger into Thursday, bringing another opportunity for rain in the desert. Isolated storms are probable in the afternoon. Winds will become breezy through the evening hours.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!