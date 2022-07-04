What a relief! After last week's 113° days, this 4th of July brought us a high temperature of 101°. That makes it the coolest Independence Day in 10 years! 2012 recorded a high of 97°. An average high temperature for the date is 108°.

Headed out this evening for fireworks and festivities? Temperatures will remain warm through sunset, cooling into the upper 80s by 10:00 p.m. A breezy northwest will persist through the night as well.

Wind gusts will be near 30 MPH around the start time of fireworks shows.

Temperatures will remain mild through midweek but a warming trend will be in place that will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach 110° by Saturday.

