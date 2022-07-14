First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity this weekend

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat coupled with higher than normal humidity beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the Coachella Valley for the same time period. Afternoon high temperatures could climb up to 116° and overnight lows won't provide much relief. This combination can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

A ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest is tapping into subtropical moisture and routing it into Southern California. This setup will remain through the weekend.

As a result, dew point temperatures will remain elevated creating humid conditions for the Coachella Valley. The combination of heat and humidity will set the scene for isolated thunderstorms to develop over local mountains and the High Desert.

Be sure to pay close attention to your hydration levels and limit your exposure to the heat through the weekend. Stay safe!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!