First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Saturday as the threat of flooding has increased around the desert, mountains, and Inland Empire.

Thunderstorm chances are on the rise for the High Desert and local mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside County on Saturday. Storms are currently expected to develop around the Coachella Valley in the late morning and early afternoon hours.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley, extending west into the Inland Empire. Excessive rainfall could lead to run-off that would result in flooding of low-lying locations. Be prepared to take action should a warning be issued.

Sunday and Monday will be other days with an active radar around the Southland. Keep your eyes to the sky and on the latest forecasts should you need to alter your outdoor plans.

It is never safe to cross a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around; don't drown.

