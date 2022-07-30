Skip to Content
Local Forecast
today at 1:59 PM
Published 1:09 AM

Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential

The First Alert Weather Team has extended a Weather Alert through Sunday evening as the threat of flooding continues around the desert, mountains, and Inland Empire.

Storms have crossed through the High Desert and local mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties throughout the weekend. Damage from rockslides and flooding has been reported, with several Flash Flood Warnings issued by the National Weather Service around the region. A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley through 10 p.m. Sunday.

We will likely see an active radar for Monday around the Southland. Another round of monsoon storms will be possible later in the week. Keep your eyes to the sky and on the latest forecasts should you need to alter your outdoor plans.

It is never safe to cross a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around; don't drown.

