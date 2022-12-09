First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm arrives Sunday

A cold and wet winter storm is moving into the west coast ahead of the weekend. Enjoy the sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the desert on Saturday before the elements shake things up across the Southland on Sunday.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday in anticipation of the impactful weather. Wind, rain, and snow can make travel difficult around the region.

A Flood Watch has been issued for San Bernardino, and Riverside County mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass, as runoff from rainfall may lead to flooding. Be prepared to take an alternate route should a road closure occur due to flooding. Never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. Turn around; don't drown.

As the cold air moves in, snow levels will drop below 4,000'. A Winter Storm Watch will join the mix Sunday morning, remaining in effect through Monday evening.

If we're talking about a storm in the desert, we've got to talk about wind. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Stake down any holiday decorations, as gusts are expected to exceed 30 MPH.

Seasonable temperatures can be enjoyed Saturday ahead of the winter storm's arrival. Cold air will settle for the start of the next work week.

