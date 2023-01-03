First Alert Weather Alert: Next rainmaker arrives Thursday

A cool and cloudy setup will persist through the night and into Wednesday. Ahead of the next big rainmaker, scattered showers are likely to move from the coast to the mountains, and even into the desert. Accumulation would be quite minimal for any rain that reaches the ground. The main event holds off until Thursday.

WIND

A Wind Advisory has been issued for local mountains and the Inland Empire ahead of the storm system's arrival. South winds could gust over 50 MPH around Riverside County mountains.

RAIN

A Flood Watch has been issued for the same areas as flooding from excessive rainfall is possible. This watch takes effect Thursday morning, lasting through the afternoon.

The main event arrives on Thursday as a cold front moves inland. Rain will become widespread across Southern California through Thursday morning, clearing into the evening hours.

Rainfall around the Coachella Valley could reach as high as 0.25"-0.50". Be prepared to take an alternate route should roads, especially those along the wash, become flooded.

