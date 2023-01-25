First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds return to Riverside County

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the next round of gusty offshore winds ready to affect the Southland. Winds will strengthen through Wednesday night, but the main impact will be felt Thursday.

A Wind Advisory begins at 7:00 p.m. for the Coachella Valley as offshore winds strengthen across the High Desert. A High Wind Warning will take effect for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains, the Inland Empire, and into Orange and San Diego counties, at the same time. Within the warned area, gusts are expected to exceed 60 MPH.

For the Coachella Valley, winds are looking to peak in the late-morning hours. Gusts around the low desert will range from 25-35 MPH, up to 45 MPH in the more wind-prone locations.

A Windblown Dust Advisory has been issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District through 10:00 PM Thursday. Blowing dust will be capable of reducing air quality around the Coachella Valley to 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' or higher.

Winds will weaken fairly quickly through Thursday night, setting Friday up for a calmer and warmer day.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!