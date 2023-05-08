First Alert Weather Alert issued for gusty west winds Tuesday-Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as a low-pressure system approaches the West Coast creating a stronger onshore flow.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for all of the Coachella Valley and local mountains. Blowing sand and dust is expected which can reduce visibility across roadways, as well as reduce air quality.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the evening hours and into the night. Gusts in excess of 30 MPH will occur across the valley floor, with some locations likely to exceed 40 MPH.

The Advisory is scheduled to expire at Noon Wednesday but winds will still be prevalent across the desert through Wednesday night.