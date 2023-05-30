Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Alert for strong winds through Wednesday

Published 10:35 PM

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for strong west winds that can impact travel and air quality in the Coachella Valley.

Here's a quick glance at some of the strongest wind gusts recorded around the desert on Tuesday:

A low-pressure system moving across the state is the reason for the wind and cooler temperatures.

Strong west winds will be prevalent across the Coachella Valley throughout the day on Wednesday. Use extra caution while driving, as blowing sand can quickly reduce visibility across roadways. See road closures here.

Haley Clawson

