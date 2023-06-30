First Alert Weather Alert: Excessive heat for the holiday weekend

BIG heat is moving in for the start of July! An Excessive Heat Warning will stay in effect through Monday evening. Local mountains and areas west of the valley will join the mix with a Heat Advisory for the same timeframe.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the heat will continue to build through the weekend. Sunday is likely going to be the hottest day of the holiday weekend. High temperatures each afternoon will climb near record territory.

An Ozone Advisory has been issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District through Monday. Unhealthy air quality is possible as high temperatures increase ozone formation rates.

Now is the time to put heat safety into practice! Take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke so you can take the necessary action to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Onshore winds will increase Sunday and Monday allowing temperatures to sink slightly above seasonable averages. Expect temperatures around 110° by 4th of July.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.