First Alert Weather Alert: Watching for record high temperatures this weekend

A heatwave is impacting the Desert Southwest, and temperatures are only on the rise. The Coachella Valley will feel its hottest temperatures yet of the year this weekend. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert to highlight the extreme heat expected.

The Excessive Heat Warning that's been in effect since Tuesday has been extended for yet another day, now scheduled to expire at 11 PM Wednesday.

High heat can lead to faster ozone formation rates, reducing air quality. An Ozone Advisory by South Coast Air Quality Management District remains in place through at least Tuesday.

Saturday and Sunday are the main focus when it comes to the opportunity for records to be set. The record for Palm Springs on Saturday is 118°, set in 2006. The record for the city on Sunday is 120°, set in 1998.

Excessive heat will continue to be felt around the desert throughout next week, with highs 5-10° above average.

