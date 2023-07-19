Multiple alerts in place as heatwave continues

Both an Excessive Heat Warning and an Air Quality Alert are currently in place for the Coachella Valley through Saturday at 8PM. The primary concern for the Air Quality Alert is Ozone as continued excessive heat and sunlight can cause ozone formation near the surface.

Little to no changes to the current upper-air pattern are likely for some time. This is allowing the ridge of high pressure to remain in place over the southwest and leave us with continued excessive heat. Temperatures above 115° are expected for the rest of the work week.

Today is day nine of the current heatwave with little relief in sight at last through the middle of next week. While the Excessive Heat Warning is currently slated to expire on Saturday, temperatures above 110°F will be present for the foreseeable future. Always remember to stay hydrated and practice heat safety!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.