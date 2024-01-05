Tracking strong winds and a chance for rain this weekend

A First Alert Weather Alert is being issued for Saturday evening and Sunday morning ahead of an incoming system. We are tracking the potential for some strong winds here on the valley floor as well as the slight chance for some stray showers.

A High Wind Watch will go into effect Saturday at 7 PM and will last through noon on Sunday. Winds will be out of the Northwest and could easily be in the range of 20mph-30mph. Gusts upwards of 50mph will also be possible.

A Frost Advisory remains in place for the Inland Empire between 2 AM and 9 AM Saturday morning. temperatures could reach the mid to low 30s, so it's a good idea to bring in those vulnerable plants.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place from 12 AM Sunday until 12 PM Sunday. This is for elevations above 4,000 feet. Snow totals will be light. An inch or two is expected for some of the higher elevations.

Looking at the FutureTrack, there is a chance for some snow and rain showers mainly for areas to our west. However, a stray shower could move onto the valley floor.





The First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect Saturday and Sunday. The incoming front will usher in noticeably cooler temperatures for the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s for next week.