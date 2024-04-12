Strengthening winds moving into the weekend

A Wind Advisory will take effect for the local mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Gusts could exceed 50 MPH along the mountain slopes.

Gusts around the valley floor are expected to reach 30-35 MPH by Saturday evening. Prepare your property by closing patio awnings and umbrellas and securing lightweight items.

The passing of the low-pressure system will cool temperatures into the 70s by Sunday, but highs will quickly rebound next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!