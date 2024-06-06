First Alert Weather Alert: Temperatures climb above 110° for the first time in 2024

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place through Friday to draw attention to the increased potential of heat-related illnesses due to the excessive heat across Southern California's deserts.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for all of the Coachella Valley. While temperatures aren't jeopardizing records for the valley floor, this is the first big heat of the 2024 summer season.

It's not solely the heat but also the additional moisture being drawn into the Desert Southwest that is creating a not-so-comfortable setup. Dew point temperatures are in the 50s around the Coachella Valley, and we look to stay there into the weekend.

Stronger winds will join the forecast Friday evening, with gusts near 30 MPH expected, especially in the wind-prone communities. Temperatures will cool near 105° early next week.

