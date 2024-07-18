Monsoonal thunderstorms Thursday with more heat arriving ahead of the weekend

The mugginess is real on this Thursday. The additional moisture is inviting isolated thunderstorm development through the afternoon. Convection will favor the higher elevations surrounding the Coachella Valley.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect Friday morning for the low desert. With temperatures up to 116° expected, the warning will remain in effect through the weekend. Local mountains fall under a Heat Advisory for the same timeframe.

It won't be the typical dry heat for the desert, but drier conditions can be expected Friday through Sunday, with dew point temperatures in the 50s. Another surge of monsoonal moisture looks to move into Southern California early next week.

