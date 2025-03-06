First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking gusty winds and lingering rain, snow

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in place today as we track the lingering impacts of an atmospheric river. It's going to be a very cool day today thanks to the lingering cloud cover, cooler air, and elevated winds. We have already seen some breezy to gusty conditions early this morning, but the winds will become more widespread and more persistent as we move throughout the morning and afternoon. We are monitoring air quality concerns throughout the day.

In terms of rain, the bulk of the rainfall has for the most part passed. However, there is a chance for some lingering showers throughout the day. Thanks to the cooler air from this system, the snow level has fallen quite dramatically from around 8,000 feet last night to around 3,500-4,000 feet this morning.

We remain under the First Alert Weather Alert today as we track the lingering rain and show along with the breezy to gusty winds. Conditions will clear and start to warm on Friday and continue into the weekend. We are tracking additional rounds of precipitation next week so stay tuned.