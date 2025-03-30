First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds and poor air quality continue through midweek

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A First Alert Weather Alert is in place until early Wednesday morning. During this time, expect continued breezy to gusty winds up to 60 MPH, reduced visibility, and poor air quality.

A Wind Advisory has been extended to Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. This includes the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass, and our local mountains. Gusts are expected up to 60 MPH on the valley floor, while those gusts could reach 70 MPH through the pass and in the mountains.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also extended the Air Quality Alert in place for the Coachella Valley. This is in place through Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. As the winds continue to strengthen, we are again seeing air quality deteriorate; as of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, pockets of Hazardous air quality are forming near Thousand Palms.

Reduced visibility also means road closures through the wash. Gene Autry and Indian Canyon remain closed. Vista Chino remains open for now, but we'll update you on the latest. You can check road closure notifications from the Palm Springs Police Department using their Nixle tool.

The most widespread winds are expected on Tuesday. Some precipitation is expected in our local mountains and closer to the coasts, but this light rain is not expected to impact us here in the desert.

Monday's high should be somewhere in the low 80s. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s as the winds cool us down further this week. Towards the weekend, we're looking at the light at the end of the tunnel: warmer and calmer conditions are expected, with highs climbing back into the mid 80s by Sunday.