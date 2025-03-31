First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty and dusty weather continues this week

It's yet another dusty and gusty day here in the Coachella Valley. The late morning and early afternoon were fairly calm. However, around 2PM, the winds started picking up again throughout the valley. This has already led to a decline in air quality across parts of the valley. Winds will continue to increase this evening as air gets funneled through the San Gorgonio Pass. For these reasons, we have issued a First Alert Weather Alert through Wednesday morning.

This comes as a result of a large low pressure system in the Pacific Northwest. This is bringing a cold front through Southern California, which will also help lower temperatures into the 70s for the next few days. The front will help force air through the pass, causing gusty winds here in the valley. Tomorrow will also be dominated by onshore flow, meaning we will get little reprieve from the winds until the second half of the workweek. We remain under an air quality alert through around noon on Wednesday and a wind advisory through 2 AM Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Alert is in place at least through 2 MA Wednesday as we continue to track gusty and dusty weather. Wednesday will start to see some improvements, but may still be a bit breezy in the evening. Temperatures will stay below average this workweek, with warming beginning on Friday.