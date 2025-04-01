First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty and dusty weather continues to plauge the Coachella Valley

It's yet another First Alert Weather Day here in the Coachella Valley as we track more gusty and dusty weather. Air quality has taken a hit all day today as dust and sand continue to get blown around by the winds. An Air Quality Alert remains in place through noon Wednesday. Wind Advisories are currently in place for nearly every inch of Southern California this afternoon. Our Wind Advisory will be in place through 2 AM Wednesday morning.

All this wind comes as a result of a large and dominant low pressure system over the western United States. The system will stay relatively stationary over the coming days with only minor movements. This will cause temperatures to day well below average through Thursday. While the winds won't be as strong on Wednesday, they will still be a bit elevated, especially in the afternoon/evening hours.

We will stay under the First Alert Weather Alert through 2 AM Wednesday. There will likely be some lingering breezy conditions, but not to the extent of the last few days. Expect much cooler than usual temperatures through Thursday. A warmup will begin on Friday and continue into next week as we begin to welcome festivalgoers to the valley.