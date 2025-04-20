Tracking temperatures in the lower 90s for Easter and Coachella

Good morning and happy Passover, Easter, and final day of Coachella! Temperatures have consistently warmed throughout the weekend and will continue to do so today. We can expect highs a bit above average in the lower 90s. This is great because it will stay comfortable for the Coachella headliners as temperatures fall throughout the evening.

Whether you're outside for an Easter egg hunt, finding the afikomen, or enjoying artists at the final day of Coachella, make sure you remember to practice heat safety and sun safety! Today's UV index will peak around 9, which falls in the very high category. Make sure you're applying sunscreen to avoid any sunburns!

Temperatures will continue to warm by a few degrees into the start of the workweek, but not by much. Highs will stay in the lower 90s. Expect a few clouds here and there and some breezy conditions on Wednesday, with slightly lower temperatures heading towards the end of the workweek.