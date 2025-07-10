First Alert Weather Alert: Continuing ot track extreme heat

Good morning, Coachella Valley. We're off to a toasty start to the morning of what will certainly be another very hot day. Thanks to a persistent ridge of high pressure dominating over our heads, temperatures are skyrocketing. We broke a record down in Thermal yesterday with a high of 120°F. Palm Springs came close to tying a record, with a high of 119°F. Dangerous heat, and the First Alert Weather Alert, continues today.

As a result of the extreme heat, an Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through 8 PM for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass, and even parts of Joshua Tree National Park. A Heat Advisory remains in place for our friends to the west. Highs in the valley today will exceed 115°F again. There's also an Air Quality Alert in place for the region as we track the potential for Ozone to build up here at the surface.

The First Alert Weather Alert remains in place today as we continue to track extreme heat here on the valley floor. In the days ahead, we will see some gradual cooling, but highs will still stay above average and above 110°F. Stay safe and cool out there! Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety!