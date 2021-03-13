First Alert Weather Alert Day: Damaging winds Monday

First Alert Weather Alert Day

A fast moving trough of low pressure will move through Monday. A High Wind Watch goes into effect Monday morning at 7 a.m. and lasts through Monday night.

Winds will be westerly to 45 mph with gusts reaching up to 75 mph. Damaging winds are going to be possible along with low visibility due to blowing sand and dust. These factors can make driving difficult for many. This watch does include the valley floor.

This storm system will also bring the chance for light precipitation. There is not an abundant amount of moisture but light rain, especially west of the mountains, and snow for local mountains will also be possible. The biggest impact for the Coachella Valley will be the strong winds.

