First Alert Weather Alert Day Tuesday for gusty westerly winds

First Alert Weather Alert Day

For the rest of the weekend temperatures will remain warm and above average. Palm Springs hit 97° on Friday and Saturday. The average this time of year is 83°. A trough of low pressure farther north will bring additional clouds to the region today with a couple degree drop in highs. Sunday, expect highs through the region to be in the mid 90s.

A trough of low pressure digs deeper south and will increase westerly winds for mountain and desert communities Tuesday.

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday. Gusts overnight Monday into Tuesday are expected to reach First Alert Weather Alert Day criteria of 40+ mph wind gusts on the valley floor and 50+ mph wind gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Winds are expected to remain gusty through Tuesday afternoon with breezy winds sticking around Wednesday and Thursday as this slow moving trough pushes east.

The National Weather Service has not issued any watches, warnings, or advisories as of Sunday morning.

With these strong winds you could come in contact with lower visibility with blowing sand and dust throughout the desert.

Temperatures will cool as this trough passes. Highs by Wednesday will hit closer to average in the lower 80s.

Have you downloaded the KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!