First Alert Weather Alert for major winter storm on Tuesday

Today will see increasing clouds as the storm approaches with highs running in the mid-60s. A number of watches and warnings are already posted in advance of the storm's arrival.

A Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley goes into effect tomorrow morning at 7am, lasting until 7pm. A Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains begins at 4am Tuesday, along with High Wind Warnings for the higher elevations as well.

There is also the possibility of localized flooding due to significant rainfall.

The potential for rain here on the valley floor could bring as much as 0.50"!

6" to 8" of snow is expected in our mountain communities, so travel will require chains.

Heaviest rain is likely between 10am and 2pm tomorrow.

The storm clears out in the overnight, paving the way for a chilly buy sunny remainder of the week. Temps warm up a little into the weekend.

