First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday

A Winter Storm will drop into SoCal on Thursday bringing with it the possibility of rain and gusty winds for the desert, so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday from noon Thursday until noon Friday.

Most models are indicating rainfall between 0.10" and 0.30" from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning, with the potential for more in the west valley. Heavy rain is possible for local mountains and nearby burn scars. Flash flood potential for areas west of the Coachella Valley will be closely monitored in the days to come.

Light snow will be possible in our local mountains at the highest elevations, but due to the warmth of the incoming system, rain is more likely.

Winds will be gusty throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday, with gusts of 50 mph possible through early Friday.

We will keep the cloud cover today and tomorrow, but the system pushing those clouds in presently is coming up from the Southwest, so highs will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Thursday the colder low drops in and we'll cool off.

Following the storm on Thursday & Friday, a series of weak troughs will linger near the California coast, so we could see periods of showers through the weekend. This will be more likely for areas west of the valley.

If you haven't already, please download the KESQ First Alert Weather App so that you can get all the latest forecast details and updates as they occur!