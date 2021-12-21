First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday

A Winter Storm will drop into SoCal on Thursday bringing with it rain and gusty winds for the desert, so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday from noon Thursday until noon Friday.

KESQ

Most models are indicating rainfall between 0.10" and 0.50" from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning, with the potential for more in the west valley. Heavy rain is possible for local mountains and nearby burn scars. Flash flood potential for areas west of the Coachella Valley will be closely monitored in the days to come.

KESQ

Light snow will be possible in our local mountains at the highest elevations, but due to the warmth of the incoming system, rain is more likely. Another chance for mountain snow is possible as we look toward Saturday. A cooler system arrives for areas west of the valley. We may see a couple of spotty showers locally then as well, but the bulk of our precipitation in the Coachella Valley will happen overnight from Friday to Saturday.

KESQ

Given the potential for heavy rains around the entire region, a Flood Watch has been issued starting at midnight Thursday lasting until noon Friday, when the heaviest rain is expected.

KESQ

Winds will be gusty throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday, with gusts of 50 mph or more possible through early Friday.

KESQ

The system is coming up from the Southwest, so highs will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Thursday the colder low drops in and we'll cool off. Given that the rain is likely to arrive late in the afternoon, the earlier the better for travel around SoCal on Thursday.

Following the storm on Thursday & Friday, a series of weak troughs will linger near the California coast, so we could see periods of showers through the weekend. This will be more likely for areas west of the valley.

KESQ

If you haven't already, please download the KESQ First Alert Weather App so that you can get all the latest forecast details and updates as they occur!