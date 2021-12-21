First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday & Friday

A Winter Storm will drop into SoCal on Thursday bringing with it the possibility of rain and gusty winds for the desert, so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday from noon Thursday until noon Friday.

Most models are indicating rainfall between 0.10" and 0.20" from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning, with the potential for more in the West Valley.

Winds will be gusty throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday, with gusts to 40mph possible through early Friday.

We will keep the cloud cover today and tomorrow, but the system pushing those clouds in presently is coming up from the Southwest, so highs will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Thursday the colder low drops in and we'll cool off.

Following the storm on Thursday & Friday, a series of weak troughs will linger near the California coast, so we could see periods of showers through the weekend (more likely to the West of the Valley).

